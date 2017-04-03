Biology Professor and Student Present...

Biology Professor and Student Present Research at Ornithological Conference in Florida

Dr. Kerri Cornell Duerr and Rebecca Zdilla '17 recently attended the Wilson Ornithological Society conference at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, FL . Duerr and Zdilla coauthored and presented a poster presentation entitled " Habitat use by American Kestrels and European Starlings in west-central Pennsylvania ".

