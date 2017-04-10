Biology department looks to future
Over the past several years, the biology department has experienced a variety of changes, including the arrival of new faculty and construction of a building to house the expanding faculty group and to facilitate research. This fall, three new faculty members join the department, specializing in concentrations such as evolutionary and developmental biology and neuroscience.
