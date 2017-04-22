'Assault on facts' energizes global M...

'Assault on facts' energizes global March for Science

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Scientists and their supporters across the globe are expected to march in the thousands Saturday amid growing anxiety over what many see as a mounting political assault on facts and evidence. A woman photographs U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris as a man wear a Los Angeles March for Science shirt, which will be held tomorrow, during a town hall at Holman United Methodist Church on April 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 1 hr Paul Scott 97
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 11 hr Subduction Zone 221,167
News State ed board reins in science standards hinti... 13 hr Subduction Zone 5
News Celltex Therapeutics Corporation Autologous Ste... Apr 17 Lizardlover 1
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC