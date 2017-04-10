Are We Dreaming All the Time?

Are We Dreaming All the Time?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

What are dreams for? Are they garbage processing by the brain , as Francis Crick declared? The royal road to the unconscious , as some Freudians believe? Or are they something more interesting, an intermediary between conscious and unconscious biological intelligence ? Recent research out of one of the more innovative sleep labs in the world, guided by Giulio Tononi and Chiara Cirelli, just provided us a better answer. The research project , directed by Francesca Siclari at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, used Tononi's special EEG apparatus to get more fine-toothed brain electrical data on 46 people who woken from sleep more than 1,000 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 12 hr Aura Mytha 221,105
News Depression could be linked to a mutation in one... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr 8 Were just afraid 46
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Dogen 180,393
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar '17 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC