Are We Dreaming All the Time?

What are dreams for? Are they garbage processing by the brain , as Francis Crick declared? The royal road to the unconscious , as some Freudians believe? Or are they something more interesting, an intermediary between conscious and unconscious biological intelligence ? Recent research out of one of the more innovative sleep labs in the world, guided by Giulio Tononi and Chiara Cirelli, just provided us a better answer. The research project , directed by Francesca Siclari at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, used Tononi's special EEG apparatus to get more fine-toothed brain electrical data on 46 people who woken from sleep more than 1,000 times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.