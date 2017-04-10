Are We Dreaming All the Time?
What are dreams for? Are they garbage processing by the brain , as Francis Crick declared? The royal road to the unconscious , as some Freudians believe? Or are they something more interesting, an intermediary between conscious and unconscious biological intelligence ? Recent research out of one of the more innovative sleep labs in the world, guided by Giulio Tononi and Chiara Cirelli, just provided us a better answer. The research project , directed by Francesca Siclari at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, used Tononi's special EEG apparatus to get more fine-toothed brain electrical data on 46 people who woken from sleep more than 1,000 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|12 hr
|Aura Mytha
|221,105
|Depression could be linked to a mutation in one...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC