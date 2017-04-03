Antibiotics project winners - Rebekah...

Antibiotics project winners - Rebekah Vaughan and Rui Manaia. Picture: UTC Oxfordshire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

TWO Didcot students will be unearthing new antibiotics from soil bacteria after they were selected to take part in a global science project. Rebekah Vaughan and Rui Manaia are in Year 12 at UTC Oxfordshire in the town and have been chosen from just six UK schools to be in the Oxford Brookes University -backed project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Subduction Zone 220,862
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 22 friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar '17 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar '17 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb '17 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC