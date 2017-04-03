Antibiotics project winners - Rebekah Vaughan and Rui Manaia. Picture: UTC Oxfordshire
TWO Didcot students will be unearthing new antibiotics from soil bacteria after they were selected to take part in a global science project. Rebekah Vaughan and Rui Manaia are in Year 12 at UTC Oxfordshire in the town and have been chosen from just six UK schools to be in the Oxford Brookes University -backed project.
