Ambry Genetics Recruits Patient Cohorts to Discover New Links between Genes and Autism
With this program, Ambry is taking a step towards discovering possible associations between genes and autism, so clinicians can provide their patients with targeted treatments and therapies much earlier in life. "What's unique about AmbryShare's approach is that we collect genetic information from clinics and families from all over the world to answer questions that can't be answered with just a handful of patients," said Brigette Tippin Davis, PhD, Ambry's Director of Emerging Genetic Medicine.
