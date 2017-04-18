Air pollution ups risk of chronic sinus problems, says study15 min ago

New York, April 22: People living in places like New Delhi or Beijing may be at greater risk of developing chronic sinus problems due to high levels of air polution in these cities, say researchers. In the study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, the researchers found evidence that breathing in dirty air directly causes a breakdown in the integrity of the sinus and nasal air passages in mice.

