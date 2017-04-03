Acne may be caused by an imbalance of skin bacteria
Each year, up to 50 million people in the United States are affected by acne, making it the most common skin condition in the country. In a new study, researchers have uncovered new information about the causes of acne, which could change the way the condition is treated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 min
|Subduction Zone
|221,007
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|19 hr
|Were just afraid
|46
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,393
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar '17
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar '17
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar '17
|Fitts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC