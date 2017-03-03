Woolly Mammoth Disappeared Because of...

Woolly Mammoth Disappeared Because of Genomic Meltdown

Woolly mammoths suffered from a mutation meltdown leading to them die off, with the last of the giant animals suffering with a poor sense of smell and heartburn, according to a new study. Woolly mammoths died out in mainland North America and Siberia about 10,000 years ago while smaller group went extinct on islands between Russia and Alaska about 3,700, noted The Guardian .

