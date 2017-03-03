Woolly Mammoth Disappeared Because of Genomic Meltdown
Woolly mammoths suffered from a mutation meltdown leading to them die off, with the last of the giant animals suffering with a poor sense of smell and heartburn, according to a new study. Woolly mammoths died out in mainland North America and Siberia about 10,000 years ago while smaller group went extinct on islands between Russia and Alaska about 3,700, noted The Guardian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Dogen
|219,729
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|7 hr
|Dinnie
|8
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC