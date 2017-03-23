Winter rain a " achoo! a " puts aller...

Winter rain a " achoo! a " puts allergies in bloom

Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Winter's remarkable rainfall was an unmistakable boon for a state that endured more than five years of drought . But the verdant grasses and blooming flowers covering the hillsides could spell trouble for people living with allergies, asthma or other lung concerns.

Chicago, IL

