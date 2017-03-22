Why flu shots fail even when match is...

Why flu shots fail even when match is right

In 2009, two flu vaccines manufactured by the same company did not equally protect against the circulating H1N1 flu virus. A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine examines the question: Why did one vaccine offer 35 percent less protection against the flu? The less-effective vaccine failed to activate dendritic cells, which are key to the immune system's defense, the researchers discovered, and it failed to stimulate an early immune response.

Chicago, IL

