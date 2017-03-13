Why environmentalists arena t ready to support artificial reef off Palos Verdes Peninsula

A plan to create an artificial reef off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes would be a boon to underwater plants and animals, but environmental groups and some residents are concerned that building the reef could do more harm than good. Proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, the project would place 70,300 tons of rock from quarries on Catalina Island at various points along a 69-acre area of coastline to re-create a rocky reef that was partially buried years ago by landslides.

