What can you do with a biology degree?
For many people, a biology degree is a step on the way to medical school or another health care specialty. But there are plenty of biology jobs that don't involve going anywhere near a stethoscope or drawing up patient charts, including lab-based research, direct involvement in policy or even the sale of new prescription drugs.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|41 min
|dad1
|220,249
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
