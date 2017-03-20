Weaver new chair of microbiology and immunology
Scott Weaver, an internationally-renown expert in mosquito-borne diseases, has been named chair of the Microbiology and Immunology department. The John Sealy Distinguished Chair in Human Infections and Immunity, Weaver is a virologist and vector biologist who studies arthropod-borne viruses, focusing on their transmission by mosquitoes.
