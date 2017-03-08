Want to Make It as a Biologist? Bette...

Want to Make It as a Biologist? Better Learn to Code

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wired

Namrata Udeshi knows how to globally analyze the proteomics of human cells. You'd be forgiven for having no idea what that means or why it matters - it's a complicated technique that you'd need years of post-graduate training to master.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr THE LONE WORKER 219,945
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 6 hr friend 6
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 4 Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC