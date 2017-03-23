UW researchers discover - switch' that allows microbes to recognize kin
Associate Professor Daniel Wall of UW's Department of Molecular Biology is one of the researchers whose paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Associate Professor Daniel Wall of UW's Department of Molecular Biology is one of the researchers whose paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Horn Dog
|220,673
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC