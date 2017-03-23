UVA: Researchers Discovers Another Immune System Link
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 23, 2017 The University of Virginia School of Medicine has again shown that a part of the body thought to be disconnected from the immune system actually interacts with it, and that discovery helps explain cases of male infertility , certain autoimmune diseases and even the failure of cancer vaccines . Scientists developing such vaccines may need to reconsider their work in light of the new findings or risk unintentionally sabotaging their own efforts.
