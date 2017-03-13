Unity College Marine Biology Camp
Sunday, July 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students passionate about the ocean and marine creatures will want to explore marine biology at Unity College. You will learn about plants and animals that inhabit 70% of the world's surface and will conduct hands-on experiments in our unique coral wet lab.
