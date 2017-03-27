UNC Lineberger achieves major milestone with launch of cellular immunotherapy program

University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have achieved a major milestone with the launch of two clinical trials testing an experimental therapy in which patients' own immune cells are genetically engineered to fight their cancer. The early-stage cellular immunotherapy trials are for patients with either Hodgkin lymphoma or non-Hodgkin lymphoma, who lack other treatment options or are at high risk of their disease returning.

