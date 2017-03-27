To make better computers, researchers...

To make better computers, researchers turn to microbiology

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Forget flash drives, hard drives, floppy disks, CDs, records, and VHS tapes. The most efficient way to store data may be all around you, and in you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 2 hr one way or another 180,353
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr dad1 219,683
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Wed Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC