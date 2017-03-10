This Biology Teacher Used Science To ...

This Biology Teacher Used Science To Shut Down Transphobia

If you're enraged by the garbage meme floating around Facebook claiming that it's a "psychological disorder" to identify with a gender different from the one you were born with, you're not the only one. Sick of seeing the meme make the rounds, biology teacher Grace Pokela decided to use actual science to issue an expert clapback that's now gone viral.

