This Biology Teacher Used Science To Shut Down Transphobia
If you're enraged by the garbage meme floating around Facebook claiming that it's a "psychological disorder" to identify with a gender different from the one you were born with, you're not the only one. Sick of seeing the meme make the rounds, biology teacher Grace Pokela decided to use actual science to issue an expert clapback that's now gone viral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 min
|Dogen
|219,810
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|1 hr
|Science Shills
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC