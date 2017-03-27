The weirder side of obesity: Genetic ...

The weirder side of obesity: Genetic forms of obesity rare yet numerous

While scientists have been aware of about two dozen genetic conditions that can cause obesity, a new study published Monday in the journal Obesity Reviews finds there are many more. The Canadian researchers have identified and cataloged 79 rare genetic syndromes where obesity is a key symptom.

