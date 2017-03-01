The biological basis of being gay
If you are LGBTQ, you can blame your parents, and they can blame themselves. The current biological science relating to sexual orientation suggests this, anyway.
#1 6 hrs ago
Since when did anybody in Mississippi ever know anything about anything?
Case in point (from the news article lets examine this sidewinding insult clearly scribed by a gnawing homophobe with a one-million-moms agenda):
**********
'If you are LGBTQ, you can blame your parents, and they can blame themselves'
**********
should read:
**********
'If you are LGBT; you can congratulate your parents and they can congratulate themselves for such a remarkable achievement'
**********
;o)
#2 1 hr ago
Well said.
