The biological basis of being gay

The biological basis of being gay

There are 2 comments on the Daily Evergreen story from 6 hrs ago, titled The biological basis of being gay. In it, Daily Evergreen reports that:

If you are LGBTQ, you can blame your parents, and they can blame themselves. The current biological science relating to sexual orientation suggests this, anyway.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 6 hrs ago
Since when did anybody in Mississippi ever know anything about anything?
.
Case in point (from the news article lets examine this sidewinding insult clearly scribed by a gnawing homophobe with a one-million-moms agenda):
**********
'If you are LGBTQ, you can blame your parents, and they can blame themselves'
**********
should read:
**********
'If you are LGBT; you can congratulate your parents and they can congratulate themselves for such a remarkable achievement'
**********
;o)

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 1 hr ago
Gay Peace on Earth wrote:
should read:
**********
'If you are LGBT; you can congratulate your parents and they can congratulate themselves for such a remarkable achievement'
**********
;o)
Well said.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 51 min dad1 219,689
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 7 hr one way or another 180,356
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Wed Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC