Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled " Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024 " Global Synthetic Biology Market: Overview Synthetic biology is the advanced technology that is developed from biology, engineering, chemistry, and computer science but the approach was ultimately changed towards therapeutics. The various application of synthetic biology includes industrial enzymes, bio-based chemicals, biofuels, vaccine and antibody production, and synthetic biology life science research.

