Synthetic Biology Market: Global Indu...

Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share,...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: SBWire

Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled " Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024 " Global Synthetic Biology Market: Overview Synthetic biology is the advanced technology that is developed from biology, engineering, chemistry, and computer science but the approach was ultimately changed towards therapeutics. The various application of synthetic biology includes industrial enzymes, bio-based chemicals, biofuels, vaccine and antibody production, and synthetic biology life science research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 48 min 15th Dalai Lama 220,416
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC