Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share,...
Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled " Synthetic Biology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024 " Global Synthetic Biology Market: Overview Synthetic biology is the advanced technology that is developed from biology, engineering, chemistry, and computer science but the approach was ultimately changed towards therapeutics. The various application of synthetic biology includes industrial enzymes, bio-based chemicals, biofuels, vaccine and antibody production, and synthetic biology life science research.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|48 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|220,416
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
