Synthetic biology: Enter the living m...

Synthetic biology: Enter the living machine

11 hrs ago

In 2000, two landmark papers started a revolution in our ability to design entirely new functions inside cells. The authors took two electronic circuits — an oscillator and a switch — and built the equivalent from living matter .

