Study traces molecular roots of uterine carcinosarcoma using genomic, proteomic analyses
Researchers have charted the complex molecular biology of uterine carcinosarcoma, a rare and aggressive gynecologic cancer, according to a study published on March 13 in Cancer Cell . Using this new collection of genomic information, physicians will be better able to determine the specific genetic fingerprint of each patient's tumor and to find treatment options that better suit them, says lead study author Douglas A. Levine, MD, director of the division of gynecologic oncology at NYU Langone Medical Center's Perlmutter Cancer Center.
