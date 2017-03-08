Study reveals promising new strategy to attack deadly pediatric brain tumor
Researchers from Northwestern Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago have revealed new insight into how the most deadly pediatric brain tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma , may develop. They also have identified a compound that targets the "on" switch for cancer-promoting genes, which resulted in shrinking tumor size and increased survival in an animal model of DIPG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|39 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|219,846
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|3 hr
|GENE Nonsense
|3
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|21 hr
|bluebell
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC