Study reveals promising new strategy ...

Study reveals promising new strategy to attack deadly pediatric brain tumor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Researchers from Northwestern Medicine and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago have revealed new insight into how the most deadly pediatric brain tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma , may develop. They also have identified a compound that targets the "on" switch for cancer-promoting genes, which resulted in shrinking tumor size and increased survival in an animal model of DIPG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min 15th Dalai Lama 219,846
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 3 hr GENE Nonsense 3
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed 21 hr bluebell 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 4 Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC