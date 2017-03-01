Study increases understanding of how air pollution affects human health

Interdisciplinary research at the University of Leicester has explored the impact of black carbon on bacteria in the respiratory tract Researchers from the University of Leicester have for the first time discovered that bacteria that cause respiratory infections are directly affected by air pollution - increasing the potential for infection and changing the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment. The interdisciplinary study, which has been published in the journal Environmental Microbiology, has important implications for the treatment of infectious diseases, which are known to be increased in areas with high levels of air pollution.

