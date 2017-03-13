Study finds direct link between specific inhaler errors and asthma outcomes
A new study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice highlights important findings from the international CRITIKAL study . CRITIKAL is the first study to assess the associations between specific inhaler errors and poorer asthma outcomes in patients receiving a fixed-dose combination treatment with inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting beta agonist via dry-powder inhalers and metered-dose inhalers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 min
|dad1
|220,194
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Aura Mytha
|180,372
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC