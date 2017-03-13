Study finds direct link between specific inhaler errors and asthma outcomes

A new study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice highlights important findings from the international CRITIKAL study . CRITIKAL is the first study to assess the associations between specific inhaler errors and poorer asthma outcomes in patients receiving a fixed-dose combination treatment with inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting beta agonist via dry-powder inhalers and metered-dose inhalers .

