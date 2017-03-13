Students Compete at Esteemed Science & Engineering Fair
On March 4, 2017 seven 12th graders in our Science Research program competed in the prestigious Regeneron Westchester/Putnam Science and Engineering Fair . Our girls were among 570 students from 38 high schools whose work was judged and we are very proud of each of their original research projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|220,331
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC