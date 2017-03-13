Students Compete at Esteemed Science ...

Students Compete at Esteemed Science & Engineering Fair

On March 4, 2017 seven 12th graders in our Science Research program competed in the prestigious Regeneron Westchester/Putnam Science and Engineering Fair . Our girls were among 570 students from 38 high schools whose work was judged and we are very proud of each of their original research projects.

