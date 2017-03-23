Strong partnerships shine in third ye...

Strong partnerships shine in third year of elk translocation efforts

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: State of Wisconsin

Twenty-eight Kentucky elk have arrived at their new home in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County. Once released into the wild, the "class of 2017" will join the current Clam Lake herd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr dad1 220,541
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Wed friend 11
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC