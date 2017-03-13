Stress-induced genes identified in co...

Stress-induced genes identified in corals

Read more: Manila Bulletin

Marine biologists at Stanford University have discovered that corals activate a specific group of ancient, defensive genes when exposed to stressful environmental conditions. By monitoring three coral colonies in a lagoon on Ofu Island, American Samoa, for their response to stressors like high temperatures, oxygen, and ocean acidity, the researchers saw a significant change in which genes the corals were activating within their cells.

