'SpongeBob' creator says he has Lou Gehrig's disease
Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety that he will continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he's able. Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles.
