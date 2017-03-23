Soon babies could get 5 in 1 vaccination from birth
The vaccine has proved effective in monkeys, the final animal model before human trials, after a substance or 'adjuvant' was added to boost their immune response. Newborns are highly vulnerable to infections and don't respond well to vaccines because their young immune systems mount weak antibody responses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballycastle Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,696
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC