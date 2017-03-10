Six students from The Cotswold School have secure offers from Oxford and Cambridge universities
She said: "It's such a build-up to receiving this offer, so it's a relief that all the hard-work has paid off! Studying Biochemistry at Oxford will link my current subjects of Biology and Chemistry with a greater depth of understanding." Head boy Joe Salf, who holds an offer for Medicine at Somerville College, said: "It's exciting and rewarding to have received this offer to read Medicine from Somerville College, Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|29 min
|Dogen
|219,972
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|7 hr
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC