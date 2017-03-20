Single-cell transcriptomic analysis uncovers subgroups of colorectal tumors

Combining single-cell genomics and computational techniques, a research team including Paul Robson, Ph.D., director of single-cell biology at The Jackson Laboratory , has defined cell-type composition of cancerous cells from 11 colorectal tumors, as well as adjacent noncancerous cells, a key to more targeted diagnosis and treatment. "Using single-cell signatures," says JAX Research Scientist Elise Courtois, Ph.D., co-first author of a study published in Nature Genetics , "colorectal cancers can be further divided into subgroups based on cell-type composition of tumors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.