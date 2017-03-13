Scientists reveal how an ancient biological clock works

A team of scientists at UC Santa Cruz, UC Merced, and UC San Diego has determined the molecular basis of the cyanobacterial circadian clock, a timing system that synchronizes biological activities with night and day. The clock in cyanobacteria is the simplest circadian clock known, yet it has been very difficult to figure out how it works, said Carrie Partch, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC Santa Cruz.

