Scientists have developed a wheat that could aid the world's malnourished millions
Scientists from the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Aarhus University in Denmark, have developed and patented the new type of wheat, called HIGHPHY. Following many years of research and development, the Danish researchers identified specific cereal genes that affect the availability of vital minerals.
