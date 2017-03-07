Researchers Study Cure for Type 1 Dia...

Researchers Study Cure for Type 1 Diabetes in Stem Cell Transplantations

Some type 1 diabetes patients can be cured from the disease, at least for a number of years, with a stem cell transplant - those were the results of a clinical trial monitored by City of Hope's Bart Roep , Ph.D., the Chan Soon-Shiong Shapiro Distinguished Chair in Diabetes and professor/founding chair, Department of Diabetes Immunology . The results were published recently in the journal, Frontiers in Immunology .

