Researchers show how composition of mitochondrial calcium portal differs based on organs
A heart beat begins with a rush of calcium into the heart cell followed by a burst of energy from the resident mitochondria. These two events occur with each beat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|ChromiuMan
|219,836
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|13 hr
|bluebell
|1
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|22 hr
|Science Shills
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC