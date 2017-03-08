Researchers hone in on when, where Zika virus attacks
The Zika virus attacks tissues in the nervous system, male and female reproductive and urinary tracts, muscles, joints and lymph nodes, and persists for at least 35 days, according to a study conducted in a nonhuman primate model by a multidisciplinary team of researchers at OHSU in Portland, Oregon. The research, published today in Public Library of Science Pathogens , furthers understanding of where and at what precise point in time the virus attacks.
