Researchers Develop Technique to Track Yellow Fever Virus Replication

The liver of a mouse whose immune cells lack the immune signaling component known as STAT1 shows severe lymphocyte infiltration and inflammation, as well as necrosis, after infection with YFV-17D. Courtesy of Florian Douam and Alexander Ploss, Princeton University Researchers from Princeton University's Department of Molecular Biology have developed a new method that can precisely track the replication of yellow fever virus in individual host immune cells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.