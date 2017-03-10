Researchers develop skin tests, decision support tool to increase...

Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital investigators have developed two approaches to increasing the use of penicillins and cephalosporins - highly effective antibiotics that are not as problematic as many alternatives - in hospitalized patients previously believed to be allergic to penicillin. Their report, which has been published online in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , describes how both tested protocols -- use of penicillin allergy skin tests or a computerized guideline/decision support tool -- safely increased the use of penicillin and penicillin-related antibiotics in inpatients.

