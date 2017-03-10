Researchers develop skin tests, decision support tool to increase...
Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital investigators have developed two approaches to increasing the use of penicillins and cephalosporins - highly effective antibiotics that are not as problematic as many alternatives - in hospitalized patients previously believed to be allergic to penicillin. Their report, which has been published online in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , describes how both tested protocols -- use of penicillin allergy skin tests or a computerized guideline/decision support tool -- safely increased the use of penicillin and penicillin-related antibiotics in inpatients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|dad1
|219,813
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|5 hr
|Science Shills
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC