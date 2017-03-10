Researchers develop skin tests, decis...

Researchers develop skin tests, decision support tool to increase...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital investigators have developed two approaches to increasing the use of penicillins and cephalosporins - highly effective antibiotics that are not as problematic as many alternatives - in hospitalized patients previously believed to be allergic to penicillin. Their report, which has been published online in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , describes how both tested protocols -- use of penicillin allergy skin tests or a computerized guideline/decision support tool -- safely increased the use of penicillin and penicillin-related antibiotics in inpatients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr dad1 219,813
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 5 hr Science Shills 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Sat Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC