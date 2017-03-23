Researchers develop novel genetic sco...

Researchers develop novel genetic score to calculate age-specific risk of Alzheimer's disease

An international team of scientists, led by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and University of California San Francisco, has developed a novel genetic score that allows individuals to calculate their age-specific risk of developing Alzheimer's disease , based upon genetic information. A description of the polygenic hazard scoring system and its validation are published in the March 21 online issue of PLOS Medicine.

