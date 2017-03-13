Research shows how Ebola viral protei...

Research shows how Ebola viral proteins packaged in exosomes affect immune cells

Read more: Medical News

Cells infected by the deadly Ebola virus may release viral proteins such as VP40 packaged in exosomes, which, as new research indicates, can affect immune cells throughout the body impairing their ability to combat the infection and to seek out and destroy hidden virus. The potential for exosomal VP40 to have a substantial impact on Ebola virus disease is examined in a review article published in DNA and Cell Biology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Chicago, IL

