Research highlights for Experimental Biology 2017 in Chicago, April 22-26
Cutting-edge multidisciplinary research from across the life sciences will be presented at the Experimental Biology 2017 meeting , the premier annual meeting of six scientific societies in Chicago to be held April 22-26. With a mission to share the newest research findings shaping clinical advances, EB 2017 will feature research from leading scientists representing dozens of scientific disciplines.
