Research discovers genetics reflect past human history
The genetic research conducted over the genes of diverse Ethiopian people come up with findings that verify the past human history and oral stories. Researcher's teams drawn from Addis Ababa University and London University have conducted genetic research through taking gene samples from more than 1100 people.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|219,928
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|1 hr
|friend of PHARMA
|6
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Tue
|bluebell
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
