Research Associate Post Doc on project (m / f) in Molecular and Functional Neurobiology Group
Research area: Investigation of the involvement of the mitochondrial genome in the pathogenesis of idiopathic Parkinson's disease using stem cell-derived cellular models Your tasks/mission: Generation/maintenance of induced pluripotent stem cells and subsequent differentiation into dopaminergic neurons Genome editing of patient-derived cell cultures Design and application of experiments to assess the impact of mtDNA defects on mitochondrial and neuronal function Use of single-cell analysis approaches Student supervision Your profile: PhD in Cellular Biology, Neuroscience, or related discipline Strong interest in interdisciplinary research and cellular models of neurodegeneration Track record in research and laboratory work as documented by publications in internationally acknowledged journals Profound knowledge of molecular genetics, biochemistry and cell biology Expertise with inducible ... (more)
