Research Associate Post Doc on projec...

Research Associate Post Doc on project (m / f) in Molecular and Functional Neurobiology Group

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Nature Neuroscience

Research area: Investigation of the involvement of the mitochondrial genome in the pathogenesis of idiopathic Parkinson's disease using stem cell-derived cellular models Your tasks/mission: Generation/maintenance of induced pluripotent stem cells and subsequent differentiation into dopaminergic neurons Genome editing of patient-derived cell cultures Design and application of experiments to assess the impact of mtDNA defects on mitochondrial and neuronal function Use of single-cell analysis approaches Student supervision Your profile: PhD in Cellular Biology, Neuroscience, or related discipline Strong interest in interdisciplinary research and cellular models of neurodegeneration Track record in research and laboratory work as documented by publications in internationally acknowledged journals Profound knowledge of molecular genetics, biochemistry and cell biology Expertise with inducible ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 46 min THE LONE WORKER 220,376
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC