Protein phosphorylation from the perspective of systems biology
Current Opinion in Biotechnology , Vol. 23, No. 4. , pp. 585-590, doi:10.1016/j.copbio.2011.11.008 To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,775
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Sat
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC