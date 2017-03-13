Pre-Existing Immunity to Dengue Virus Shapes Zika-Specific T Cell Response
Zika and dengue overlap in many regions of the world. Credit: Courtesy of La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology Although Zika and dengue are considered different virus "species," they are so closely related that the immune system treats Zika just like another version of dengue, report researchers at La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology.
